Rep. Lois Capps Endorses Joan Hartmann for 3rd District Supervisor

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, left, has endorsed Joan Hartmann in the race for Santa Barbara County’s Third District supervisor, saying “she’ll provide real leadership on issues that are important to students and working families.”
Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, left, has endorsed Joan Hartmann in the race for Santa Barbara County’s Third District supervisor, saying “she’ll provide real leadership on issues that are important to students and working families.” (Joan Hartmann for Supervisor photo)
By Joan Hartmann for Supervisor | May 14, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, has announced her endorsement of Joan Hartmann for supervisor in Santa Barbara County’s Third District.

“Joan Hartmann is the best choice for Third District county supervisor,” Capps said. “As a county planning commissioner, she fought to maintain safe and healthy neighborhoods, approve good projects that created senior and workforce housing, and protected the environment. I’m confident she’ll provide real leadership on issues that are important to students and working families.”

Hartmann announced the endorsement Friday.

“Congresswoman Lois Capps has been a champion of working families and has worked tirelessly to protect our environment,” Hartmann said. “I am honored to have her endorsement,”

Hartmann served as Supervisor Doreen Farr’s planning commissioner for the Third District from 2012 until earlier this year when she resigned to devote full time to campaigning for supervisor. Her top priorities are keeping the district safe and promoting a healthy economy, including a reliable safe water supply, high-quality police and fire protection, safe roads and a healthy environment.

Hartmann has spent her life working to make government more responsive to the people it serves. She is committed to serving as a full-time supervisor, with office hours in each community in the district, and responding to calls and emails within 24 hours.

Hartmann has lived in Santa Barbara County since 1998. A champion of young people, she served six years as an advocate for abused and neglected foster children. Active in many community organizations, she served on the Santa Barbara Foundation’s LEAF Advisory Committee, The Fund for Santa Barbara’s​ Grantmaking Committee and the Wildling Museum’s Board of Directors.

Hartmann began her career in the academic world, and was the first woman faculty member at the prestigious Claremont Graduate University, where she earned her Ph.D. She also earned a law degree and served as budget and policy adviser to several agencies and organizations. Hartmann was instrumental in developing a regional water resource partnership for Southern California that has restored rivers, streams and wetlands, and increased water quality and supplies.

She is married to James “Jim” Powell. She has one adult daughter and two adult stepchildren. She and her husband enjoy country living with their horses, rescue burro, rescue dogs and cats, as well as their chickens and honeybees.

Click here for more information about Joan Hartmann and her campaign for supervisor, or call 805.245.4324.

 
