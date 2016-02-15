Rep. Lois Capps to Guest Lecture at UCSB on Topic of Female Veterans

On Tuesday, Rep. Lois Capps (CA-24) will serve as a guest lecturer and lead a discussion of female veterans at UCSB’s legendary class titled The Impact of the Vietnam War on American Religion and Culture.

The class was developed by Rep. Lois Capps’s late husband and former UCSB Religious Studies Professor Walter Capps.

Walter Capps first taught the course in 1979, which grew to be regularly attended by up to 900 UCSB undergraduates.

The class has often received national attention and has been featured on CBS's 60 Minutes multiple times.

“This class is near and dear to my heart,” Rep. Capps said. “The lessons and stories that Walter helped our veterans share have always stayed with me and helped to shape and inspire my work in Congress. I am so grateful for the opportunity to come home to this class, and I am particularly looking forward to hearing from our incredible women veteran panelists.”

Rep. Capps's guest lecture will take place from 5-6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016, in Gevirtz Hall, Room 1004 at UCSB.

— C.J. Young is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.