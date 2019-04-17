Pixel Tracker

Rep. Salud Carbajal to Host Town Hall Meeting in Santa Barbara

By Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal | April 17, 2019 | 11:51 a.m.

On Thursday, April 25, Rep. Salud Carbajal, who represents California's 24th District, will host a town hall meeting in Santa Barbara to answer Central Coast residents’ questions and provide an overview of legislation that the 116th Congress has put forward in its first 100 days of session.

Carbajal looks forward to hearing directly from local residents about their top priorities.

The town hall meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 25 in the auditorium at the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara.

It is free and open to the public. Click here to RSVP.

Rep. Carbajal will host an additional town hall in Atascadero on Monday, April 22. Click here for more information.

— Tess Whittlesey represents Rep. Salud Carbajal.

 

