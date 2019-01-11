Rep. Salud Carbajal Withholds Own Pay as Federal Workers Go Without Paychecks During Shutdown

On Friday, as thousands of federal workers did not receive paychecks because of the government shutdown, Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Calif., requested that the chief administrative officer of the U.S. House withhold his pay until the government is fully reopened.

“I’m standing in solidarity with federal workers on the Central Coast and across the country who are struggling to pay their bills this month and whose families are hurting due to this irresponsible shutdown. If they’re not getting paid, neither am I,” Carbajal said. “The president is recklessly holding paychecks for our public servants hostage over his ineffective wall, even as attempted border crossings have decreased 80 percent since 2000 and border patrol agents repeatedly request enhanced technology and facilities to accommodate the increase in children and families being detained.

“House Democrats passed legislation this week that the Republican-controlled Senate approved in December to reopen the government. Leader McConnell and President Trump have the power to reopen this government today. I urge them to use that power immediately and put people over political agendas.”

Roughly 800,000 federal workers across the country under the Agriculture, Commerce, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Justice, State, Transportation and Treasury departments are impacted by the government shutdown. TSA agents are quitting, food inspections have been put on hold, national parks are being damaged, and federal wildland firefighters are delaying trainings and prescribed burns.

Carbajal has co-sponsored House Resolution 67, the Federal Employee Retroactive Pay Fairness Act, legislation to guarantee back pay to furloughed workers in the event of a government shutdown. During past government shutdowns and furloughs both in Santa Barbara County government and in Congress, Carbajal has similarly forgone pay.

— Tess Whittlesey represents Rep. Salud Carbajal.