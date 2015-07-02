Rep. Xavier Becerra Endorses Salud Carbajal for Congress

Advice

In strong show of support, Rep. Xavier Becerra endorsed Salud Carbajal for Congress.

Becerra joins Rep. Lois Capps in headlining a growing list of more than 100 elected officials, business and community leaders who have endorsed Carbajal for Congress. Capps recently announced her endorsement of Carbajal after announcing earlier this year that she would not be seeking re-election.

“Salud Carbajal has brought Democrats and Republicans together to solve problems in Santa Barbara County,” Becerra said. “We need more of that kind of leadership in Washington and that’s why I’m proud to endorse Salud.

Becerra is chairman of the House Democratic Caucus and the highest-ranking Latino Democrat in the House of Representatives.

“It is truly an honor to receive the endorsement of Congressman Xavier Becerra,” Carbajal said. “I have long admired the work he has done to increase opportunities for middle-class families and working to strengthen Social Security and Medicare for our seniors. I look forward to working with him on these issues in Congress.”

Other community leaders already endorsing Carbajal for Congress include:

» Congresswoman Lois Capps

» California Secretary of State Alex Padilla

» Former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jack O’Connell

» Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley

» San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson

» Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf

» Ventura County Supervisors Steve Bennett, Kathy Long and John Zaragoza

» San Luis Obispo Mayor Jan Marx and Councilmembers Carlyn Christianson, Dan Rivoire and John Ashbaugh

Carbajal was raised in Oxnard and graduated from UCSB, the first in his family to go to college. He went on to serve eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. He was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in 2004, where he’s established a track record of bringing people together to get results for the Central Coast.

He’s running for Congress to continue fighting for opportunity for middle-class families and to protect the special quality of life we enjoy here on the Central Coast.

He lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, Gina, and son, Michael.

— Cory Black is a publicist representing the Salud Carbajal for Congress Campaign.