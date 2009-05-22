Rep. Lois Capps: Historic Energy and Climate Change Legislation

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Thursday joined a majority of her colleagues on the House Energy and Commerce Committee in voting for historic legislation to transition to a clean energy economy and address the negative effects of climate change. Passed by a vote of 33 to 25, the American Clean Energy and Security Act (H.R. 2454) would create jobs, lower consumer energy costs, and address the serous health and environmental threats posed by climate change. The legislation establishes a national renewable energy standard, makes critical investments in energy efficiency, and requires immediate and significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions that are harming the planet.

“Today’s committee vote in favor of the American Clean Energy and Security Act is nothing short of historic,” said Capps. “Years from now our children and grandchildren will look back and point to the passage of this legislation as the pivotal moment when America embraced a truly new direction for our policy approach to energy and climate change. With this legislation we are taking strong and effective action to pursue a clean energy economy and it comes not a moment too soon. This bill will pave the way for the United States to be a leader in the clean energy economy, an industry that will create millions of jobs for the American people.”

The American Clean Energy and Security Act also includes Congresswoman Capps’ Climate Change Health Protection and Promotion Act (H.R. 2323). This legislation would improve the public health response to climate change through research, surveillance, planning and inter-agency coordination.

“One of the most troubling areas where climate change’s impact is immediately felt is in its negative effect on public health,” said Congresswoman Capps, a public health nurse and Vice-Chair of the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee. “We see it firsthand in our families as more of our kids struggle with asthma and allergies. We have to provide our public health officials with the tools and resources they need to track and effectively combat the public health challenges posed by climate change.”

— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.