Rep. Lois Capps: Congratulations to California Poetry Champ

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, met her constituent, Spencer Klavan, a senior at Laguna Blanca High School and the California State Poetry Out Loud champion at an awards luncheon on April 28 in Washington, D.C.

Poetry Out Loud combines the dynamic aspects of slam poetry, spoken word and theater into the English class. Students from across the country study, memorize and recite a poem from memory in front of their peers and judges. State finalists are selected and sent to the National competition in Washington, DC. This exciting program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence and learn about their literary heritage.

“I thoroughly enjoyed meeting Spencer here in Washington,” said Capps. “He is a talented, accomplished young man, and I’m sure his success in the Poetry Out Loud competition is indicative of many more achievements to come. Arts programs are an important aspect of a well-rounded education experience and provide key opportunities for students to develop their creative and artistic talents. We need to do more to support these learning opportunities so students like Spencer who excel in creative pursuits can enjoy a challenging environment to shine in.”

Poetry Out Loud is a partnership of the National Endowment for the Arts, the Poetry Foundation, and the Arts Agencies from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Klavan won the state competition on March 28. Each state winner received $200 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. to compete in the national championship.

— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.