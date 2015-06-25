Repairs Under Way on Damaged Storm Drain Pipeline at SBCC

Santa Barbara City College is in the process of repairing a damaged storm drain pipeline located on an East Campus hillside bluff near the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Castillo Boulevard.

Preliminary analysis showed that the pipeline, which carries drainage from roughly eight acres of the East Campus to a connection with the City of Santa Barbara system, may have been damaged due to pressure buildup and inadequate drainage caused by previous rain and runoff.

The emergency pipeline project includes repairing and replacing existing failed down sections of the drain to immediately remedy the bluff erosion and sediment runoff onto Shoreline Drive during rain events.

The construction work began in mid-June and is on track to be completed by mid-July.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.