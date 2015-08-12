Repairs Underway For Lompoc’s Leaning Arch

Advice

Century-old structure at Ryon Memorial Park to be stabilized, straightened after years of gradual tilting

The leaning arch of Lompoc soon will lean no more.

The 99-year-old arch at the entrance of Ryon Memorial Park has gradually gained a tilt but a fix is in the works.

“It is a very visual flaw in the ambiance of our city,” Mayor Bob Lingl said.

Ryon Park is home to the community’s two biggest local celebrations — SpringFest in April and Flower Festival in June.

For years the park also has hosted the annual dog shows in July, attracting hundreds of owners and their dogs from several states.

The mission-style arch sitting on the corner of West Ocean Avenue and O Street was built in 1916 with funds provided by the Lompoc Civic Club. The 22.5-acre park is the oldest in Lompoc.

“It has a lot of significance to a lot of people here in town so we decided to do it right,” Lingl said.

Over decades, the huge arch started leaning into the park.

“It’s been a concern that has been monitored since before I started,” said senior civil engineer Craig Dierling, who joined the city staff in 2007.

In a 2008 report to the Lompoc City Council, staff said the monument was leaning at an angle of 5.53 degrees and that the top of the monument was 23 inches out of vertical alignment.

In measurements taken six months apart — August 2007 and February 2008 — the monument’s angle of lean increased 0.24 degrees while the top moved 1 inch further out of alignment, staff said.

Despite the increasing angle, staff said the monument didn’t appear to be moving at a rate that would pose an immediate danger to the public by falling over.

But the new plan calls for installing eight helical piles — essentially they look like giant screws — some 40 feet into the ground to help anchor the arch.

In addition to stabilizing the structure, the process will move the arch back to straight position.

Fencing installed around the site last week signaled the start of work by the contractor, J&P Construction, for what is expected to be a two-week project.

Work at the site follows completion of a study by Santa Barbara-based structural engineering firm, Ehlen Spiess & Haight Inc.

In all, the city paid $22,962 for the design contract and approximately $56,502 for the contractor.

“It was not the least expensive but it’s the right way to do it,” Lingl said.

Repairs to the signature feature at Ryon Park come as the City Council declared parks a top priority.

“Ryon Park being our flagship park is one of our top priorities,” Lingl said.

City officials would like to see other major improvements undertaken at the park, including adding gopher wire, he said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .