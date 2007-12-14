Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 4:24 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Repaving to Close Section of Hwy. 192 in Carpinteria

Foothill Road section to be shut down around Carpinteria High on Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Staff Report | December 14, 2007 | 8:33 a.m.

Taking advantage of winter break at Carpinteria High School, work crews will close a quarter-mile section of Highway 192 around the campus so the roadway can be repaved. Known locally as Foothill Road, the highway will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

During the repaving, Foothill Road may be accessed by using Linden Avenue from the east or Santa Monica Road from the west. Closure and detour signs will be posted to advise motorists and nearby residents. For safety reasons, pedestrians and bicyclists will not be allowed to travel through the construction area.

The $480,000 project, which includes the replacement of a storm channel and shoulder widening, is expected to be complete by the end of January.  Granite Construction Co. is the contractor.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 at 805.549.3318 or visit the District 5 Web site.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 