Repaving to Close Section of Hwy. 192 in Carpinteria

Foothill Road section to be shut down around Carpinteria High on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Taking advantage of winter break at Carpinteria High School, work crews will close a quarter-mile section of Highway 192 around the campus so the roadway can be repaved. Known locally as Foothill Road, the highway will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

During the repaving, Foothill Road may be accessed by using Linden Avenue from the east or Santa Monica Road from the west. Closure and detour signs will be posted to advise motorists and nearby residents. For safety reasons, pedestrians and bicyclists will not be allowed to travel through the construction area.

The $480,000 project, which includes the replacement of a storm channel and shoulder widening, is expected to be complete by the end of January. Granite Construction Co. is the contractor.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 at 805.549.3318 or visit the District 5 Web site.