Santa Barbara Starting Construction on New West Anapamu Street Bridge

Project to replace aging, narrow, ‘structurally deficient’ span over Lower Mission Creek set to begin Monday

Construction starts Monday to replace a West Anapamu Street bridge on Santa Barbara’s Lower Westside. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo 9:15 p.m. | June 17, 2018 | 9:00 p.m.

Construction to replace a nearly 100-year-old bridge on Santa Barbara’s Lower Westside is expected to start Monday.

The bridge, on West Anapamu Street between San Pascual and San Andres streets, originally was built in the 1920s. Weather permitting, the new bridge is to reopen in January, city supervising engineer Alex Ubaldo said.

The project will replace the existing span with a 26-foot-long and 51-foot-wide bridge that meets modern structural and design standards with the City of Santa Barbara, Caltrans, the Federal Highway Administration and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

The narrow West Anapamu Street bridge, which crosses Lower Mission Creek, was deemed “structurally deficient” following its inspection by Caltrans.

“No major structural improvements have been made to the bridge in over 90 years,” project engineer Kenneth Young said.

The $3.7 million bridge replacement project is funded by the federal Highway Bridge Program, he said.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic during construction, with detour routes marked by signs.

Traffic traveling along West Anapamu Street will be detoured at San Pascual Street at the east end and San Andres Street to the west.

Santa Barbara-based Lash Construction is the contractor for the project.

The project is designed to improve safety for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists in the area, the city said.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A new bridge will be built to replace the “structurally deficient” one crossing Lower Mission Creek on the Westside. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

