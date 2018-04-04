Report: County Driving Off Greenhouse-Gas Emissions

Santa Barbara County staff, residents and businesses have made strides reducing global-warming pollution, as called for in the county’s Energy and Climate Action Plan (ECAP).

Working together, the county and community have reduced greenhouse-gas emissions by an estimated 30,605 metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent. That compares to removing almost 6,500 cars off local roads and highways for 12 months.

Tuesday, the county released its first progress report documenting its successes and challenges in implementing the 2015 Energy and Climate Action Plan. The plan identifies actions the county and community can take to save energy, water and money, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In line with state-level greenhouse gas-reduction goals, the ECAP seeks to lower emissions in the unincorporated county to 15 percent below 2007 levels.

“I am pleased to see the county’s leadership in protecting our environment for future generations,” said 3rd Dist. County Supervisor Joan Hartmann.

“Many of the activities identified in the Energy and Climate Action Plan make sense not only for the environment, but also to reduce costs and support local green jobs,” she said.

A sustainability committee comprised of representatives from county departments and partner agencies has been meeting since late 2015 to implement, monitor and report on the pollution-cutting strategies identified in the plan.

Through 2016, the county has achieved 16 percent of its 2020 emissions-reduction target, with additional progress planned as data availability improves and additional emission reduction strategies are implemented.

Since implementing the plan, the county has received two American Planning Association (APA) awards for its Energy and Climate Action Plan, one from the local APA Central Coast Section and a state-level recognition for Innovation in Green Community Planning.



To read the progress report, visit www.countyofsb.org/sustainability/ecap. For information about Santa Barbara County government, go to www.CountyofSB.org.



— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.