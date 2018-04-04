Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 12:26 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Report: County Driving Off Greenhouse-Gas Emissions

By Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County | September 12, 2017 | 3:06 p.m.

Santa Barbara County staff, residents and businesses have made strides reducing global-warming pollution, as called for in the county’s Energy and Climate Action Plan (ECAP).

Working together, the county and community have reduced greenhouse-gas emissions by an estimated 30,605 metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent. That compares to removing almost 6,500 cars off local roads and highways for 12 months.

Tuesday, the county released its first progress report documenting its successes and challenges in implementing the 2015 Energy and Climate Action Plan. The plan identifies actions the county and community can take to save energy, water and money, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In line with state-level greenhouse gas-reduction goals, the ECAP seeks to lower emissions in the unincorporated county to 15 percent below 2007 levels.

“I am pleased to see the county’s leadership in protecting our environment for future generations,” said 3rd Dist. County Supervisor Joan Hartmann.

“Many of the activities identified in the Energy and Climate Action Plan make sense not only for the environment, but also to reduce costs and support local green jobs,” she said.

A sustainability committee comprised of representatives from county departments and partner agencies has been meeting since late 2015 to implement, monitor and report on the pollution-cutting strategies identified in the plan.

Through 2016, the county has achieved 16 percent of its 2020 emissions-reduction target, with additional progress planned as data availability improves and additional emission reduction strategies are implemented.

Since implementing the plan, the county has received two American Planning Association (APA) awards for its Energy and Climate Action Plan, one from the local APA Central Coast Section and a state-level recognition for Innovation in Green Community Planning.
 
To read the progress report, visit www.countyofsb.org/sustainability/ecap. For information about Santa Barbara County government, go to www.CountyofSB.org.  
 
— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 