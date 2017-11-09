Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 5:37 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Report Findings Offer Overview of Veterans’ Needs, Services

By Lisa Dulyea for Santa Barbara Foundation | November 9, 2017 | 3:32 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Foundation has announced the findings in a community-wide effort it led to conduct an assessment of veterans and those who provide services to veterans throughout Santa Barbara County.

As part of its work to best serve and engage others most effectively in service to veterans in the county, the foundation commissioned Nancy Berglass, project consultant and senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, to conduct an assessment of the county's veteran population.
 
The project aimed to define the demographic and other attributes of the local veteran population, describe the landscape of services available to them, and identify opportunities through which the community can impact the lives of those who served.

Using a mixed-method approach, the authors included the following:

Extensive review of national, state and local literature relating to veterans; compilation and review of government data; compilation and review of nonprofit data; analysis of existing literature describing the national veteran population.

Also, California-specific studies; local reports and stories from Santa Barbara-based public agencies and media; facilitation of two large-scale, geographically-based working groups of stakeholders in Santa Barbara County; and individual interviews.

The findings show the following:

» Identified stakeholders providing services for the veteran population in Santa Barbara County.
» Provided a comprehensive understanding of specific demographics of veterans living here and identified gaps in service or inefficiencies.
» Identified the needs and assets of the veteran population.

From the results, Santa Barbara Foundation said it anticipates the community will work to develop tools and recommendations to better support Santa Barbara County veterans.

"Never before has such data been compiled to address the landscape of veterans in Santa Barbara County," said North County Director Kathy Simas.

"We believe it is an opportunity for collaboration on creating community-based solutions for Santa Barbara County's veterans," she said.

For access to the full report, visit http://www.sbfoundation.org/sbcveterans. For more information, contact Simas, 880-9395, or [email protected]

— Lisa Dulyea for Santa Barbara Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 