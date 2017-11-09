Report Findings Offer Overview of Veterans’ Needs, Services

The Santa Barbara Foundation has announced the findings in a community-wide effort it led to conduct an assessment of veterans and those who provide services to veterans throughout Santa Barbara County.

As part of its work to best serve and engage others most effectively in service to veterans in the county, the foundation commissioned Nancy Berglass, project consultant and senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, to conduct an assessment of the county's veteran population.



The project aimed to define the demographic and other attributes of the local veteran population, describe the landscape of services available to them, and identify opportunities through which the community can impact the lives of those who served.

Using a mixed-method approach, the authors included the following:

Extensive review of national, state and local literature relating to veterans; compilation and review of government data; compilation and review of nonprofit data; analysis of existing literature describing the national veteran population.

Also, California-specific studies; local reports and stories from Santa Barbara-based public agencies and media; facilitation of two large-scale, geographically-based working groups of stakeholders in Santa Barbara County; and individual interviews.

The findings show the following:

» Identified stakeholders providing services for the veteran population in Santa Barbara County.

» Provided a comprehensive understanding of specific demographics of veterans living here and identified gaps in service or inefficiencies.

» Identified the needs and assets of the veteran population.

From the results, Santa Barbara Foundation said it anticipates the community will work to develop tools and recommendations to better support Santa Barbara County veterans.

"Never before has such data been compiled to address the landscape of veterans in Santa Barbara County," said North County Director Kathy Simas.

"We believe it is an opportunity for collaboration on creating community-based solutions for Santa Barbara County's veterans," she said.

For access to the full report, visit http://www.sbfoundation.org/sbcveterans. For more information, contact Simas, 880-9395, or [email protected]

— Lisa Dulyea for Santa Barbara Foundation.