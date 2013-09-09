Report of Overturned Boat Part of Emergency Drill

A report Monday afternoon of a boat overturned in the surf in Santa Barbara turned out to be a drill by the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Local rescue crews were practicing their response to an emergency of this sort on the beach along Cabrillo Boulevard across the street from Fess Parker's Doubletree Resort.

The drill, which took place at about 3 p.m., included CPR dummies and emergency radio traffic that indicated there were three victims in the water.

An initial report on Noozhawk indicated it was a real event, but thankfully, Monday's drill involved no real-life victims.

