Report of Possible Downed Aircraft Proves Unfounded

Search crews responded Wednesday to the area north of the Santa Ynez Valley after authorities received a report of a possible aircraft emergency beacon, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

After more than four hours of searching, no downed aircraft was found, and the report was determined to be unfounded, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

"There were no reports of any overdue or missing aircraft in the area," she noted.

The report of a possible emergency-locator transmitter (ELT) activation came in to the sheriff's Search and Rescue Team at about 4 a.m. from ARES, an amateur radio group, Hoover said.

Search personnel on the ground responded at 6 a.m., and were assisted later in the morning by a county helicopter, Hoover said.

"The search was suspended at 10:30 a.m.," Hoover said. "There was no evidence to suggest a downed aircraft."

