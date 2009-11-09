Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 7:46 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Report Ranks Santa Barbara 22nd in State for Preventable Pedestrian Deaths

The report also examines how states and communities spend federal money

By Courtney Dietz | November 9, 2009 | 6:50 p.m.

The Santa Barbara/Goleta/Santa Maria metro area has a 40.4 Pedestrian Danger Index, according to a new report, ranking it 22nd in California for preventable pedestrian deaths. PDI calculates the relative risk of walking, adjusted for exposure. There were 13 pedestrian deaths during 2007-08, making up 14.8 percent of all traffic fatalities.

The report, “Dangerous by Design: Solving the Epidemic of Preventable Pedestrian Deaths (and Making Great Neighborhoods),” ranks America’s major metropolitan areas and states according to a PDI, which assesses how safe they are for walking. An update of the 2004 Mean Streets report, “Dangerous by Design,” was released by Transportation for America and the Surface Transportation Policy Partnership.

The report’s authors note that most pedestrian deaths are preventable, because they occur on streets that are designed to encourage speeding traffic and lack safe sidewalks, crosswalks, pedestrian signals and other protections. The report concludes that fixing those problems is a matter of will on the part of state departments of transportation and local communities, and of shifting spending priorities.

The report also examined how states and localities spend federal money that could be used to make streets safer, and found that the area spent just $1.11 per person per year of its federal funding on pedestrian infrastructure, compared with $3.67 per person in San Luis Obispo, which boasts a PDI of 15.4 percent (only 3.8 percent of traffic deaths were pedestrians).

While walking conditions remain perilous across the country, many communities are working to make their streets safe and welcoming for people on foot or bicycle, the report shows. Communities are beginning to reverse 50 years of anti-pedestrian policies by retrofitting or building new roads as “complete streets” that are safer for walking and bicycling as well as motorists. Santa Barbara has been making positive strides, but there is more work to be done, the report concludes.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, a community pedestrian safety workshop will be held at the Franklin Center in the Santa Barbara Eastside, a neighborhood that has seen its share of pedestrian collisions. The workshop will feature a team from California Walks and the UC Berkeley Center for Traffic Safety and is hosted by Santa Barbara Walks, a project of the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation. The workshop is free and open to the public. Lunch will be served; child care and Spanish translation will be available. Click here for more information and to register.

“As Congress prepares to rewrite the nation’s transportation law, this report is yet another wake-up call showing why it is so urgent to update our policies and spending priorities,” said James Corless, director of Transportation for America.

Seven organizations served on the steering committee for this report, working closely with T4 America and the Surface Transportation Policy Partnership. These organizations include the American Public Health Association, AARP, Smart Growth America, America Bikes, America Walks, the Safe Routes to School National Partnership and the National Complete Streets Coalition.

— Courtney Dietz is the director Santa Barbara Walks, a project of the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 