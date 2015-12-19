Driver Flees Reported Stolen Vehicle After Highway 101 Crash Near Buellton

Advice

The driver of a stolen vehicle involved in a Saturday crash on Highway 101 in Buellton reportedly fled from the scene.

California Highway Patrol emergency dispatch reports say the black Honda Civic overturned on southbound Highway 101, south of Highway 246, at approximately 11 a.m.

The vehicle landed on its wheels in the center divider.

The driver reportedly fled from the scene, leading authorities to search the area. A description of the suspect was not available.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from Watsonville.

Emergency crews responded to several crashes Saturday as rain swept through Santa Barbara County.

