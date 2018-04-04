Reports of Shots Fired Draw Deputies Back to Murder-Suicide Scene in Goleta

After receiving multiple reports of shots fired, sheriff’s deputies converged Tuesday night on the Hollister Village apartment complex in Goleta — where an apparent murder-suicide was discovered earlier in the day.

A large contindent of deputies, CHP officers and UCSB officers was dispatched at about 10:30 p.m., and set up a perimeter around the building at 7021 Aldus Drive .

The spent more than an hour trying to ascertain whether a shooting had occurred, according to Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., deputies began going door to door in the building checking on the welfare of residents, , and eventually determined that the report was unfounded, Hoover said.

Residents were notified of the situation through the 9-1-1 system and urged to shelter in place.

On Tuesday morning, deputies were called out to the same building, where they found the bodies of two women — one in an apartment and one in a garage

Hoover said investigators believe the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide.

Few details were released about the earlier incident.

