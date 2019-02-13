Representative Sought For Mosquito and Vector Management District Board

The city of Santa Barbara is looking for a representative to serve on the Mosquito and Vector Management District Board. The board is a local governmental agency providing multi-faceted health and safety protection to many residents of Santa Barbara County.

The primary focus of the Mosquito and Vector Management District is to protect the health and well-being of area residents from the ravages of nuisance and disease vectors.

The program directly interfaces with individual residents to assist them in their vector-related problems. The district provides mosquito abatement, roof rat control, Africanized honey bee and yellow jacket control.

It also routinely monitors the environment for the vector-borne diseases such as West Nile virus, Western Equine and St. Louis encephalitis, Lyme disease, and Sylvatic plaque.

Those in serving as Santa Barbara's representative on the board should contact the City Clerk's Office, 805-564-5309. More information, including the qualifications and the on-line application, is on the city's website, www.SantaBarbaraCa.gov (Boards and Commissions page).

Deadline for submitting applications related to this vacancy is 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 5. The City Council will conduct interviews of applicants for the vacancy on Tuesday, March 19, during the City Council meeting.

— Norma Estrada for city of Santa Barbara.