Representatives Needed to Serve on Various City of Santa Maria Committees

The City of Santa Maria is accepting applications to serve on the All-America City Committee, the Landmark Committee, the Measure U2012 Citizens’ Oversight Committee, the Planning Commission, the Recreation and Parks Commission and the Santa Maria Community Television Committee.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 2. The appointments will be made by the City Council on Jan. 20.

All-America City Committee (three appointments will be made for two-year terms): This committee works to enhance, maintain, and evaluate the civic health and pride of the community through partnerships and creative approaches, ensuring collaboration with the public and private sector, in the true spirit of the All-America City Program. Members are nominated by individual council members, appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council. The committee meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.

Landmark Committee (two appointments will be made for three-year terms): This five-member committee advises the City Council on preservation and designation of historical landmarks. Applicants must be city residents. Members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council. The committee meets the second Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

Measure U2012 Citizens’ Oversight Committee (two appointments will be made for four-year terms and/or coterminous with nominating council member’s term): The Oversight Committee will ensure transparency and oversight of the revenue generated by and expenses made in relation to Measure U2012. Enterprise and other funds generated independent of Measure U2012 are outside the purview of the Oversight Committee. Oversight Committee duties will consist of reviewing the annual independent financial audit (performed by an independent auditor on the Measure U2012-generated revenue and expenses during the previous fiscal year) as well as review any other city financial reports necessary to advise the City Council of its findings. The Oversight Committee’s findings will be presented annually in a written report to the City Council during the first quarter of the calendar year. The written report will be based on the previous fiscal year ending June 30. Members will not be current City of Santa Maria employees, officials, contractors, or vendors of the city. Past employees, officials or vendors may be eligible to serve on the committee, provided that no conflicts of interest exist. Meetings are held annually in January.

Planning Commission (two appointments will be made for four-year terms and/or coterminous with nominating council member’s term): This five-member commission advises the City Council on planning matters and implements planning policies adopted by the council. Members must be a city resident. Members are nominated by individual council members, appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council. Meets the first and third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., and study sessions are held the first and third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m.

Recreation and Parks Commission (two appointments will be made for four-year terms and/or coterminous with nominating council member’s term): This commission advises the City Council on Recreation and Parks operations and activities, and makes recommendations to the City Council on these matters. Members are nominated by individual council members, appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council. The commission meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m. The commission is comprised of five members. Applicants must be City of Santa Maria residents.

Members of the Measure U2012 Citizens’ Oversight Board, the Planning Commission and the Recreation and Parks Commission are required by the Political Reform Act (Govt. Code Section 81000-91014) to file Statements of Economic Interest, Form 700, disclosing personal assets and income within 30 days of appointment, annually thereafter, and upon leaving office. Board members must also disqualify themselves from participating in decisions which may affect their personal economic interests. Statements of Economic Interests are public documents and may be inspected by any member of the public and copied if requested. The Fair Political Practices Commission is the dtate agency which interprets the law’s provisions.

Santa Maria Community Television Committee (one appointment will be made for a two-year term): This three-member board sets policies and regulations relative to Public, Educational and Governmental (PEG) access and serves as an appeals board for sanctions levied by the PEG Station Manager against members. Members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council. The committee meets no less than two times per year on an “as needed” basis.

If you or someone you know is interested in serving on one of these important city committees, please complete the interactive application, which is available on the city’s website by clicking here.

Applications may completed and submitted online from the city’s webpage or an application may be obtained from the office of the City Clerk, Santa Maria City Hall, 110 E. Cook St., Room 3. For more information, please call the City Clerk’s Office at 805.925.0951 x305.

— Beth Cleary is a deputy city clerk for the City of Santa Maria.