Representatives Sought to Serve on City of Santa Maria Committees

The City of Santa Maria is currently accepting applications for the Recreation and Parks Commission until 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 12, 2016. Appointments will be made at the March 1 City Council Meeting.

Applications also are being accepted for the Block Grants Advisory Committee, Board of Appeals, Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging, Landmark Committee, Measure U2012 Citizens’ Oversight Committee and the Santa Maria Community Television Board until sufficient applications have been received and the vacancies can be filled.

There are two vacancies to fill unexpired terms ending in 2017 and 2019 on the Block Grants Advisory Committee.

This 15-member committee assesses the community’s needs, conducts public workshops and hearings, reviews applications for funding, and makes recommendations to the City Council for the allocation of funds under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.

Applicants should have an understanding of housing and community development needs and a knowledge of or background in providing human services to the community.

The members are nominated by individual Councilmembers, appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council.

The committee meets the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Conference Room.

The Board of Appeals has one vacancy to fill an unspecified term. It hears appeals to decisions of the City Building Official and makes recommendations regarding Uniform Building Code provisions.

Seven members are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council, including two special purposes members. Special purposes members shall be physically handicapped as defined in Section 2.4117(I), Title 24, Part 2 of the California Administrative Code.

One vacancy is open for a special purposes member (defined above). Members may not be employees of the City of Santa Maria.

The Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging has one vacancy to fill an unexpired term ending January 2017.

The board of directors is responsible for the operations, including policy setting, allocations and personnel for the Central Coast such as the Area Agency on Aging, HICAP and Senior Employment.

The City Council nominates one member. Each member may serve no more than four consecutive terms.

This board serves Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. It meets monthly, and its board of directors is elected by the agency itself.



The Landmark Committee has one vacancy to fill an unexpired term ending in 2018 and two vacancies to fill unexpired terms ending in 2019.

This five-member Committee advises the City Council on preservation and designation of historical landmarks. Members are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council.

The Committee meets the second Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

There is one vacancy to fill an unexpired term ending in January 2019 and/or coterminous with nominating Councilmember’s term on the Measure U2012 Citezens' Oversight Committee.

The Oversight Committee ensures transparency and oversight of the revenue generated by and expenses made in relation to Measure U2012. Other funds generated independent of Measure U2012 are outside the purview of the Oversight Committee.

Oversight Committee duties consist of reviewing the annual independent financial audit (performed by an independent auditor on the Measure U2012-generated revenue and expenses during the previous fiscal year) as well as review of any other City financial reports necessary to advise the City Council of its findings.

The Oversight Committee’s findings are presented annually in a written report to the City Council during the first quarter of the calendar year. The written report is based on the previous fiscal year ending June 30.

Members must live within the city limits and cannot be current City of Santa Maria employees, officials, contractors or vendors. Past employees, officials or vendors may be eligible to serve on the Committee, provided that no conflicts of interest exist.

Meetings are held annually the first Monday of January.



The Recreation and Parks Commission has one vacancy to fill an unexpired term ending in January 2019 and/or coterminous with nominating Councilmember’s term.

This five-member Commission advises the City Council on recreation and parks operations and activities.

Applicants must be a city residents. Members are nominated by individual Councilmembers, appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council.

The commission meets the second Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

Santa Maria Community Television has one vacancy to fill a two-year term ending January 2018.

This three-member Board sets policies and regulations relative to public, educational and governmental (PEG) access and serves as an appeals board for sanctions levied by the PEG Station Manager against members.

Members are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council. The Committee meets no less than two times per year on an as-needed basis.

Applications may completed and submitted online from the city’s website or in person at the office of the City Clerk, Santa Maria City Hall, 110 E. Cook Street, Room 3.

For more information, please call the City Clerk’s Office at 805.925.0951 x305.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer of the City of Santa Maria.