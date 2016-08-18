Representatives Sought to Serve on Various Santa Maria City Committees

The City of Santa Maria is currently accepting applications for the Block Grants Advisory Committee, Board of Appeals, Landmark Committee, Measure U2012 Citizens’ Oversight Committee and Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee until sufficient applications have been received and the vacancies may be filled.

The Block Grants Advisory Committee has one vacancy for an unexpired term ending in July 2018 and two vacancies for terms ending in 2019.

This 15-member committee assesses the community’s needs, conducts public workshops and hearings, reviews applications for funding and makes recommendations to the city council for the allocation of funds under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.

Applicants should have an understanding of housing and community development needs and a knowledge of or background in providing human services to the community.

The members are nominated by individual councilmembers, appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the city council. The committee meets the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Conference Room.

The Board of Appeals has one vacancy for an unspecified term. The board hears appeals to decisions of the city building official and makes recommendations regarding uniform building code provisions.

Seven members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the city council, including two special purposes members.

Special purposes members shall be physically handicapped as defined in Section 2.4117(I), Title 24, Part 2 of the California Administrative Code. The open seat is for a special purposes member.

Members may not be employees of the City of Santa Maria.

The Landmark Committee has one vacancy for an unexpired term ending in 2018 and one vacancy for an unexpired term ending in 2019.

This five-member committee advises the city council on preservation and designation of historical landmarks. Members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the city council. The committee meets the second Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

The Measure U2012 Citizens’ Oversight Committee has a vacancy for an unexpired term ending in January 2019 and/or coterminous with nominating councilmember’s term.

The Oversight Committee ensures transparency and oversight of the revenue generated by and expenses made in relation to Measure U2012. Other funds generated independent of Measure U2012 are outside the purview of the Oversight Committee.

Oversight Committee duties consist of reviewing the annual independent financial audit (performed by an independent auditor on the Measure U2012-generated revenue and expenses during the previous fiscal year) as well as review of any other city financial reports necessary to advise the city council of its findings.

The Oversight Committee’s findings are presented annually in a written report to the city council during the first quarter of the calendar year. The written report is based on the previous fiscal year ending June 30.

Members must live within city limits and cannot be current City of Santa Maria employees, officials, contractors or vendors of the city.

Past employees, officials or vendors may be eligible to serve on the committee, provided that no conflicts of interest exist.

Meetings are held annually the first Monday of January.

The Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee has one vacancy for a term expiring in July 2017.

This committee consists of nine members appointed by the County Board of Supervisors. The Santa Maria City Council nominates one member.

The board members review and maintain the master plan for each county library service zone, makes recommendations to ensure adequate library services to all, determines the per capita level of service, reviews budgets, considers site locations and building programs, reviews the operation of the library and so forth.

The committee meets quarterly on the third Wednesday of March, June, September and December at 10 a.m. at the Cachuma Lake Recreation Hall.

Applications may completed and submitted online from the city’s webpage at www.cityofsantamaria.org or in person at the office of the City Clerk, Santa Maria City Hall, 110 E. Cook Street, Room 3.

For more information, call the City Clerk’s Office at 805.925.0951 x2305.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.