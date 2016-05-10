Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:35 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Representing Community’s Best, Honorees Named for 2016 Spirit of Service Awards

By Bryan Latchford for City Trash & Recycling | May 10, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.

An extraordinary slate of locals are being honored with Spirit of Service Awards. Through these awards, now in their 12th year, Looking Good Santa Barbara recognizes individuals and organizations in the community who exceed expectations by reducing waste and keeping the community clean through graffiti and litter abatement.

Dozens of nominations were received from the public in February and March 2016, and the Looking Good committee selected six winners who will be honored at an awards ceremony. The winners are evenly divided between two categories:

Waste Reduction Category

» Paul Cronshaw, teacher, La Cuesta High School

» Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, accepted by Rick Boller and Eric Shiflett 

» Garden Court Community on De La Vina - Accepting: Chris Tucker

Clean Community Category

» Calvary Baptist Church of Santa Barbara, accepted by Pastor Christian Schalesky

​» Santa Barbara Arts Alliance, accepted by Rocelia Rodriguez

» Keep It Clean Santa Barbara, accepted by Leanna Garcia

The awards ceremony will be held Wednesday, May 11, 2016. The always-personable Tracy Lehr, KEYT anchor and reporter, will act as emcee, and Mayor Helene Schneider will be present to congratulate and honor each award recipient with a beautiful Spirit of Service award. 

Looking Good Santa Barbara is a program of City Trash & Recycling.

Bryan Latchford is the outreach coordinator for City Trash & Recycling.

 
