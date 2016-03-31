Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 3:47 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Reps. Ryan Zinke, Duncan Hunter Back Justin Fareed for Congress

By Christiana Purves for Justin Fareed for Congress | March 31, 2016 | 10:40 a.m.

Justin Fareed for Congress announced Wednesday, March 30, 2016, endorsements from Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), retired U.S. Navy SEAL Commander, and Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), retired U.S. Marine Corps Major.

The endorsements follow the overwhelming support and recent release of more than 50 local leaders, including Chairman of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Peter Adam and other prominent members of the Central Coast community.

“Justin Fareed is a natural leader and the kind that Congress needs more of,” said Zinke. “As a retired Naval officer, I appreciate a man of strong character and mental toughness, who understands that the mission is greater than any one person. Only by working together can we begin to engineer the long-term solutions to the serious challenges our nation faces.”

“As a Marine, I fought in Iraq and Afghanistan. I know what it means to fight, and so does Justin. For our principles, for our values and for our freedom, I am supporting Justin Fareed for Congress,” said Hunter.

Fareed is honored to have such strong public servants endorse his campaign for Congress and appreciates their selfless service to our nation.

— Christiana Purves represents Justin Fareed for Congress.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 