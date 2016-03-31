Reps. Ryan Zinke, Duncan Hunter Back Justin Fareed for Congress

Justin Fareed for Congress announced Wednesday, March 30, 2016, endorsements from Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), retired U.S. Navy SEAL Commander, and Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), retired U.S. Marine Corps Major.

The endorsements follow the overwhelming support and recent release of more than 50 local leaders, including Chairman of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Peter Adam and other prominent members of the Central Coast community.

“Justin Fareed is a natural leader and the kind that Congress needs more of,” said Zinke. “As a retired Naval officer, I appreciate a man of strong character and mental toughness, who understands that the mission is greater than any one person. Only by working together can we begin to engineer the long-term solutions to the serious challenges our nation faces.”

“As a Marine, I fought in Iraq and Afghanistan. I know what it means to fight, and so does Justin. For our principles, for our values and for our freedom, I am supporting Justin Fareed for Congress,” said Hunter.

Fareed is honored to have such strong public servants endorse his campaign for Congress and appreciates their selfless service to our nation.

— Christiana Purves represents Justin Fareed for Congress.