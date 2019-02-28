Pixel Tracker

GOP Activist Greg Gandrud Elected Treasurer of California Republican Party

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | February 28, 2019 | 10:11 p.m.
Greg Gandrud Click to view larger
Greg Gandrud, a Republican activist and former member of the Carpinteria City Council, has been elected treasurer of the California Republican Party. 

"We want to rebuild the party," Gandrud said. "We want a statewide party. We need to be registering voters and knocking on doors."

Gandrud is a certified public accountant, and said it was the logical next step for him to assume the duties of state treasurer.

"The Republicans have the best solutions to the issues in California," Gandrud told Noozhawk. "The left is focused on straws, gender pronouns and trains to nowhere."

Gandrud, 58, was elected last weekend at the Republican convention in Sacramento attended by nearly 1,400 delegates.

He narrowly defeated Kathy Tavoularis, who serves as the director of community and government relations for Orange County.

The party also made headlines for electing Jessica Millan Patterson as its chairwoman.

She is 38 and the first Latina to lead the organization. 

Tom Widroe, the chairman of the Santa Barbara County Republican Party, said Gandrud is a great representative.

"Republicans choose people for their qualifications, and Greg Gandrud, with nine years experience as our local treasurer, has the right stuff for the job," Widroe said. "We are very proud of Greg."

Widroe said it's a new day for the state Republican Party.

In addition to Patterson and Gandrud, who is openly gay, the GOP elected Peter Kuo, a Taiwanese immigrant, as vice-chairman.

"This is good news for everyone who believes in financial accountability and transparency as the only way to do business here in the Golden State," Widroe said. "Greg will do a fantastic job as treasurer."

