Republican Justin Fareed Raises $220,000 for Congressional Campaign

By Chris Faulkner for the Justin Fareed for Congress Campaign | July 14, 2015 | 10:40 a.m.

The Justin Fareed for Congress campaign on Tuesday announced that it will report a fundraising total of $118,000 for the second quarter of 2015, bringing the total raised for the cycle to $220,000 with $190,000 cash-on-hand.

The $219,000 figure almost doubles the amount raised by any other Republican candidate running in CA-24.

“Every day our coalition is growing. I couldn’t be more honored to have this level of support and enthusiasm so early on in this campaign,” Fareed said. “In many ways, this election is about bringing new focus and a long range vision to D.C. Whether you live in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo or Ventura, the feedback I get everyday is that people are ready for a fresh start and a meaningful change in leadership. I look forward to continuing to meet with and earn the trust of the folks I am fighting to serve here on the Central Coast.”

Since announcing his candidacy in April, Fareed has put forward a “Freedom Platform” built on three core principles: 1. Free from Debt, 2. Free to Succeed Economically and 3. Free from an Intrusive Government.

California’s 24th Congressional District is a competitive seat rated D+3 by the Cook Political Report. In 2014, retiring Democratic incumbent Lois Capps only narrowly won the seat, 52 percent to 48 percent.

For more information about Fareed’s 2016 campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives, click here, call 805.316.0526 or email [email protected].

— Chris Faulkner represents the Justin Fareed for Congress campaign.

 

