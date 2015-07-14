Republican Justin Fareed Raises $220,000 for Congressional Campaign

Advice

The Justin Fareed for Congress campaign on Tuesday announced that it will report a fundraising total of $118,000 for the second quarter of 2015, bringing the total raised for the cycle to $220,000 with $190,000 cash-on-hand.

The $219,000 figure almost doubles the amount raised by any other Republican candidate running in CA-24.

“Every day our coalition is growing. I couldn’t be more honored to have this level of support and enthusiasm so early on in this campaign,” Fareed said. “In many ways, this election is about bringing new focus and a long range vision to D.C. Whether you live in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo or Ventura, the feedback I get everyday is that people are ready for a fresh start and a meaningful change in leadership. I look forward to continuing to meet with and earn the trust of the folks I am fighting to serve here on the Central Coast.”

Since announcing his candidacy in April, Fareed has put forward a “Freedom Platform” built on three core principles: 1. Free from Debt, 2. Free to Succeed Economically and 3. Free from an Intrusive Government.

California’s 24th Congressional District is a competitive seat rated D+3 by the Cook Political Report. In 2014, retiring Democratic incumbent Lois Capps only narrowly won the seat, 52 percent to 48 percent.

— Chris Faulkner represents the Justin Fareed for Congress campaign.