Republican Justin Fareed Eager for Rematch with Salud Carbajal in 2018 Election

Santa Barbara businessman says he’s running again for congressional seat won by Carbajal last year

Santa Barbara Republican Justin Fareed on Saturday formally declared his candidacy for Congress in 2018, hopeful that the third time will be the charm.

Fareed, 29, lost to Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, in last year’s race for the 24th Congressional District seat. He unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination in 2014.

On Saturday, Fareed spoke to more than 50 supporters gathered at Creekside Restaurant & Bar in Santa Barbara, calling Carbajal “an ineffective politician.”

“He gave us lip service last cycle,”​ he said. “He said that he will work across the aisle, that he will work in a bipartisan way.”

In the 2016 election, Carbajal won the open seat relinquished by Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, who had represented the district for nearly two decades after succeeding her late husband, Rep. Walter Capps, D-Santa Barbara, following his death in office.

Fareed noted that Carbajal has voted with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., “more than 97 percent of the time.”

He spoke about crime and public safety, saying it’s “pivotal” to protect the area and the country.

“When you have violent felons, who are undocumented within our communities, law enforcement needs to be able to get the resources to move them out of our country for our safety,” Fareed said.

He also called for the integration of 21st-century technology to lower the cost of water bills in California.

Fareed said he is “optimistic” about the future of the Central Coast.

“We have an administration in office, a president and Congress that can make things better for all of us as Americans, but that requires unity,” he said.

Fareed is president of ProBand Sports Industries, a Montecito-based manufacturer of sports equipment designed to treat and prevent orthopedic pain and repetitive stress injuries. The family-owned company was founded by Fareed’s father, Dr. Donald Fareed, a longtime Santa Barbara orthopedic surgeon.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from UCLA, where he also played running back on the football team and served as a graduate assistant coach. He later worked on Capitol Hill as an aide to then-Rep. Ed Whitfield, R-Ky.

According to 2017 Federal Election Commission filings, Fareed’s campaign committee raised nearly $213,000 in contributions between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, with more than $218,000 cash on hand.

During the same period, Carbajal reported raising more than $1.3 million, with more than $1.1 million cash on hand.

Fareed isn’t the only Republican challenging Carbajal in the 24th district, which spans nearly 200 miles in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, along with a sliver of northern Ventura County. Michael Erin Woody of Morro Bay officially announced his candidacy in September.

