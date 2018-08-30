Rescheduled UCSB Lagoon Burn Planned for Friday

A prescribed burn of 0.5 acres of grassland and coastal sage/bluff scrub at the UCSB Lagoon near Campus Point is planned for Friday sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The goal of this one-day burn is to reduce the risk of wildfire. This burn will also help control non-native grasses and establish native bluff scrub vegetation in the area. Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires.

Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires, and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation. The burn will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.

This prescribed burn is planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board in order to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities.

Santa Barbara County APCD staff have reviewed the Smoke Management Plan and provided conditions to minimize smoke impacts in Santa Barbara County.

If you smell smoke, take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities. When you can smell smoke or when it is visible in your area,

avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible.

These precautions are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions. If you are sensitive to smoke, consider temporarily relocating and closing all doors and windows on the day of the burn.

Symptoms of smoke exposure can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea, and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness. Use caution when driving near prescribed burns.

A temporary air monitor has been placed near the site of the burn. Air quality conditions will be available on the Air Pollution Control District’s Twitter (@OurAirSBC) and Nextdoor (for only select neighborhoods near the burn site) accounts.

This burn depends on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal. If the conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled.