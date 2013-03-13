Hiker With Head Injury Rescued from Tunnel Trail

Emergency personnel responded Wednesday night to an injured hiker on a trail above Mission Canyon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Crews were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. to a hiker who had suffered a head injury on the Tunnel Trail, said fire Capt David Sadecki.

County firefighters and sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team members located the victim, who was in the Seven Falls area. He had suffered a moderate head injury, and had been assisted by other hikers until rescue crews arrived, Sadecki said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken by a county fire vehicle to the trailhead, where he was transferred at about 8 p.m. to an ambulance for transport to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on the hiker’s condition were not available late Wednesday night.

