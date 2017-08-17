Rescue Mission Fundraiser to Honor Denny Wayman

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will hold its 16th annual fundraiser 2 p.m. Oct. 7. at Rancho Dos Pueblos estate on Saturday, This year's theme Bonjour Bayou — A Tour de France features a casual outdoor event.

Denny Wayman will be honored with the Léni Fé Bland Award. He will be recognized for the role he has played in the community as pastor of the Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara for the past 40 years.

At the benefit, guests will select gifts from a silent auction, partake of a banquet presented by Lorraine Lim Catering, and listen to the music of The Idiomatiques. The event is organized by the Rescue Mission’s Women’s Auxiliary, which has 65 members.

In light of numerous individuals and families struggling with addiction and other complex challenges, Wayman and his wife Cheryl founded Cliff Drive Christian Counseling Center in 1995.

The affordable, professional counseling from a Christian perspective has transformed and brought hope to many lives and families in the community. Wayman and his colleagues provided specialized care for Rescue Mission clients and families.

Funds raised at the event make it possible for the Mission to offer its successful 12-month residential recovery program, as well as provide emergency services for homeless guests.

Last year, the Bayou event raised more than $390,000 to assist people seeking shelter and recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. The Mission has helped 723 people achieve recovery in the last 20 years.

Rescue Mission president Rolf Geyling said: “While only 21 percent of those completing treatment programs nationally maintain their sobriety beyond five years, we are proud that 53 percent of our graduates remain in recovery over this same period."

For more information or to buy tickets at $150 each, call the Rescue Mission, 966-1316 ext. 105.

— Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.