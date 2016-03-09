Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 7:22 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Rescue Mission Announces ‘Tribute to Recovery’ Graduation Ceremony

Rescue Mission graduates will be honored at a ceremony 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2016. Click to view larger
Rescue Mission graduates will be honored at a ceremony 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2016. (Dale Weber photo)
By Rebecca M. Weber for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission | March 9, 2016 | 10:10 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will honor the accomplishments of 15 men and women graduating from their landmark 12-month state-certified drug and alcohol treatment program at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2016. 

Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission shared, “Our aim is to move beyond managing the symptoms of pain and get to the root causes to help heal these men and women. It’s working and continues to work long after our graduates leave for productive lives in Santa Barbara and beyond. We know — we keep up with them.”

In contrast to national statistics that show only 21 percent of those who complete addiction recovery programs remain dependency free within five years, more than 51 percent of the Mission’s graduates maintain recovery over this same time period. 

The public is invited to come and hear the men and women share their personal stories of recovery.  

These special stories of help, healing and hope are tributes to the recovery, renewal and rebirth the graduates have found at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

The ceremony will be hosted by Calvary Chapel, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez #21 in Santa Barbara.

Rebecca M. Weber is the director of communications and constituent relations for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

