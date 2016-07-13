Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:46 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Rescue Mission Announces ‘Tribute to Recovery’ Graduation Ceremony

William Poltl, who graduated from the Rescue Mission in March, walks down the aisle and gives a high five to a friend in the audience. Click to view larger
William Poltl, who graduated from the Rescue Mission in March, walks down the aisle and gives a high five to a friend in the audience.  (Dale Weber photo)
By Rebecca Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission | July 13, 2016 | 11:05 a.m.

On Saturday, July 23 at 5:00 p.m. the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will honor the accomplishments of 18 men and women graduating from their life-changing, 12-month, state-certified residential drug and alcohol treatment program.  

These men and women will be joining 679 graduates since 1997.

Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission shared, “God is using our compassionate care and clinical expertise to change and save lives each and every day at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, helping make Santa Barbara better for all.”

The Rescue Mission is certified by the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs, the highest level of distinction given to non-medical treatment facilities.

In contrast to national statistics that show only 21 percent of those who complete addiction recovery programs remain dependency free within five years, more than 51 percent of the Rescue Mission’s graduates maintain recovery over this same time period.  

The public is invited to come and hear the men and women share their testimonies of recovery. The ceremony and reception will be hosted by El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 E. Valley Road, Montecito.

Rebecca Weber represents Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 