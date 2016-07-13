Rescue Mission Announces ‘Tribute to Recovery’ Graduation Ceremony

On Saturday, July 23 at 5:00 p.m. the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will honor the accomplishments of 18 men and women graduating from their life-changing, 12-month, state-certified residential drug and alcohol treatment program.

These men and women will be joining 679 graduates since 1997.

Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission shared, “God is using our compassionate care and clinical expertise to change and save lives each and every day at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, helping make Santa Barbara better for all.”

The Rescue Mission is certified by the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs, the highest level of distinction given to non-medical treatment facilities.

In contrast to national statistics that show only 21 percent of those who complete addiction recovery programs remain dependency free within five years, more than 51 percent of the Rescue Mission’s graduates maintain recovery over this same time period.

The public is invited to come and hear the men and women share their testimonies of recovery. The ceremony and reception will be hosted by El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 E. Valley Road, Montecito.

— Rebecca Weber represents Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.