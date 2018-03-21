Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 6:32 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

20 to Graduate From Rescue Mission Recovery Program

Public can attend March 24 ceremony at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara

Rolf Geyling, Rescue Mission president, prays with graduates before a ceremony. (Dale Weber/Santa Barbara Rescue Mission)
By Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will hold its first graduation ceremony for 2018 at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez.

Twenty individuals will walk the stage to receive their certificates of completion from the life-changing, 12-month, state-certified residential drug-and-alcohol treatment program.

The 20 men and women will be joining 769 recovery program graduates since 1997.

“For those who come to us for help, life has offered one terrible heartbreak after another: homelessness, hunger, drug addiction, domestic abuse, and loss of employment," said Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission.

"Both our men’s and women’s recovery programs are based on the premise that recovery occurs in relationships with God, others and self. These graduates are a living testament to the effectiveness of these core beliefs,” he said.

The Rescue Mission is certified by the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs, the highest level of distinction given to non-medical treatment facilities.

Graduates from the mission are restored to health and productivity and reenter society as responsible, committed parents and citizens.

The public is invited to join the celebration and hear the men and women share their personal and moving testimonies of recovery. Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara is hosting the ceremony and reception.

— Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

 

