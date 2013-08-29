Rescue Mission’s ‘Surf’s Up at the Bayou’ Fundraiser to Honor DA Joyce Dudley

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s 12th annual fundraiser will be held at the Rancho Dos Pueblos estate at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

This year's surfing theme, "Surf’s Up at the Bayou," will feature a casual outdoor afternoon event. Guests will select gifts from Santa Barbara’s finest silent auction and feast on sensational Surfari fare presented by Lorraine Lim Catering.

This year, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley will be honored with the Léni Fé Bland Award. She will be recognized for her committed partnership in the work of recovery through her service as a leader of the Fighting Back Steering Committee and Criminal Justice Advisory Council.

The funds raised at this event make it possible for the Rescue Mission to offer a successful 12-month residential recovery program, as well as provide for homeless guests. Last year, the Bayou event raised more than $400,000 to assist people seeking recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. The Mission has helped more than 500 people achieve recovery over the last 15 years.

“While only 21 percent of those completing treatment programs nationally maintain their sobriety beyond five years, we are proud that 57 percent of our graduates remain in recovery over this same time period," Rescue Mission President Rolf Geyling said.

For more information or to buy tickets ($150), please call the Rescue Mission at 805.966.1316 x105.

— Rebecca Weber is the communications director for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.