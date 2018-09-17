Monday, September 17 , 2018, 5:09 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 

Golf-themed Benefit to Link Donors With Rescue Mission

David and Anna Grotenhuis to receive Léni Fé Bland Award

By Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission | September 17, 2018 | 3:48 p.m.
David and Anna Grotenhuis. Click to view larger
David and Anna Grotenhuis.

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission‘s 17th annual fundraiser, The Bayou Open, will honor David and Anna Grotenhuis at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the historic Rancho Dos Pueblos estate.

The Bayou Open features a playful golf-themed outdoor event. Guests can bid on gifts from a silent auction boutique; enjoy appetizers at Caddy Shack; eat a clubhouse dinner on the green, presented by Lorraine Lim Catering; and listen to the music of The Idiomatiques.

The benefit is organized by the Rescue Mission’s 70-member Women’s Auxiliaryy.

David and Anna Grotenhuis will be honored with the Léni Fé Bland Award. They will be recognized for their partnership with the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission to ensure there will be a place in the community where people confronting homelessness and addiction can turn for decades to come.       

Funds raised at the event make it possible for the Rescue Mission to offer a successful 12-month residential drug and alcohol recovery program, as well as provide emergency services for homeless guests.

Last year, the Bayou event raised more than $400,000 to assist people seeking shelter and recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. The mission has helped 769 people achieve recovery in the last 21 years.

“While only 21 percent of those completing treatment programs nationally maintain their sobriety beyond five years, we are proud that 46 percent of our graduates remain in recovery over this same period," said Rolf Geyling, Rescue Mission president.

Tickets to the event are $150. For more information or to buy tickets, call 805-966-1316 ext. 105.

Established in 1965, Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, a 501(c)(3) organization, brings physical, emotional, educational and spiritual resources to individuals and families in need. The Mission receives no government funding.

— Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

 

