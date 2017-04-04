Monday, April 16 , 2018, 2:44 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Rescue Mission Cooking Up Easter Feast

By Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission | April 4, 2017 | 4:16 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission‘s annual Easter Feast will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, in the Rescue Mission’s decorated dining hall, 535 East Yanonali St.

The Mission’s staff and a team of volunteers will serve meals restaurant-style to men, women and children. Through charitable donations of food items and gifts from the Santa Barbara community, the Rescue Mission is prepared to serve meals to 300 people in need.

Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission, said, “Because we’re the only emergency shelter open to everyone, winter and summer, we see many whose lives are shattered. They turn to us when there’s no one else.

“When they’re desperate for a wholesome meal, a safe place to stay, and the chance for recovery and rebirth in Christ Jesus,” he said.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, established in 1965, is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted. In 2016, the Mission provided 143,051 meals and 51,627 safe nights of shelter for individuals with no place to turn.

The Mission receives no government funding.

— Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

 
