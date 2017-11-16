Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:25 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Rescue Mission Cooking Up Thanksgiving Feast for Community’s Needy

Turkeys, canned food and monetary donations being accepted

Between now and year’s end, the Rescue Mission expects to serve more than 10,000 meals, says Rolf Geyling, Rescue Mission president.
Between now and year’s end, the Rescue Mission expects to serve more than 10,000 meals, says Rolf Geyling, Rescue Mission president. (Santa Barbara Rescue Mission)
By Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission | November 16, 2017 | 12:22 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will hold its annual Thanksgiving Feast noon-2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, in the Rescue Mission’s festive dining hall, 535 E. Yanonali St.

The Rescue Mission and volunteers from Schipper Construction will be prepared to serve more than 300 meals to men, women and children in need.

The Rescue Mission is in the midst of a 40,000-square-foot remodel, but its contractors will break long enough to help serve all those who attend the holiday feast.

The Thanksgiving dinner will include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, pie and all the trimmings. Guests will be served restaurant-style while volunteers wait on them and take their orders.

“As the holiday season approaches, the need to serve the homeless is great," said Rolf Geyling, Rescue Mission president. "So many men, women and children in need turn to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission every day.

"This year, we plan to serve more than 10,000 meals between now and the end of the year.”

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is accepting turkeys, canned food and monetary donations in preparation for its annual Thanksgiving Feast. Donations may be dropped off 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Yanonali Street office.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, a 501(c)(3) organization, has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for 50 years, providing emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted.

With 80 beds for men and 20 for women, it is the only emergency shelter that is open 365 nights of the year from Santa Maria to Ventura. In 2016, the Mission provided 143,051 meals and 51,627 safe nights of shelter for individuals with no place else to turn.

— Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 