Rescue Mission Cooking Up Thanksgiving Feast for Community’s Needy

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will hold its annual Thanksgiving Feast noon-2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, in the Rescue Mission’s festive dining hall, 535 E. Yanonali St.

The Rescue Mission and volunteers from Schipper Construction will be prepared to serve more than 300 meals to men, women and children in need.

The Rescue Mission is in the midst of a 40,000-square-foot remodel, but its contractors will break long enough to help serve all those who attend the holiday feast.

The Thanksgiving dinner will include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, pie and all the trimmings. Guests will be served restaurant-style while volunteers wait on them and take their orders.

“As the holiday season approaches, the need to serve the homeless is great," said Rolf Geyling, Rescue Mission president. "So many men, women and children in need turn to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission every day.

"This year, we plan to serve more than 10,000 meals between now and the end of the year.”

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is accepting turkeys, canned food and monetary donations in preparation for its annual Thanksgiving Feast. Donations may be dropped off 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Yanonali Street office.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, a 501(c)(3) organization, has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for 50 years, providing emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted.

With 80 beds for men and 20 for women, it is the only emergency shelter that is open 365 nights of the year from Santa Maria to Ventura. In 2016, the Mission provided 143,051 meals and 51,627 safe nights of shelter for individuals with no place else to turn.

— Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.