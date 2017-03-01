Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:16 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

20 to Graduate From Rescue Mission Program

Graduates will tell stories of their personal drug, alcohol recoveries

Alumni surrounds and prays over graduates at the end of each ceremony.
Alumni surrounds and prays over graduates at the end of each ceremony. (Dale Weber)
By Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission | March 1, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

A record number of 10 women will be graduating from Bethel House during the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission's first graduation ceremony of 2017. The event will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, hosted by Calvary Baptist Church, 736 W. Islay St.

A total of  20 men and women will walk the stage to receive certificates of completion from the life-changing 12-month, state-certified residential drug and alcohol treatment program. They will be joining 723 recovery program graduates since 1997.

The public is invited to join the celebration and hear the men and women share their personal and moving testimonies of recovery.

Rolf Geyling, Rescue Mission president, said, “Though completing our proven recovery program is never easy –– requiring faith and commitment –– it can provide total transformation and the chance for a real future.”

All 44 graduates of 2016 were employed when they completed the program. The class of 2017 continues to hold this perfect record of 100 percent employment.

The Rescue Mission is certified by the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs, the highest level of distinction given to non-medical treatment facilities.

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is a  501(c)(3) organization has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for 52 years, providing emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted.

— Rebecca M. Weber for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

 

