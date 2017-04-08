Rescue Mission Names New Board Chairman

Paul A. Johnson has been named chairman of the board of directors for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. He joined the Rescue Mission’s board in 2013 and previously served as chairman of the Mission’s Planning, Budget and Resources Committee.

Johnson will lead the local nonprofit organization in fulfilling its mission to provide physical, emotional and spiritual resources to all who struggle with homelessness and addiction in the community.

A senior wealth strategist at Northern Trust in Santa Barbara, Johnson also is a board member for the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council and a treasurer and board member at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

He is a member of the Investment Management Consultants Association, the Planned Giving Committee of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, and the Nomination Committee of the Los Padres Council Boy Scouts.

Johnson earned a master's degree in business administration from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

— Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.