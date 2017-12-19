Rescue Mission Plays Santa to Those in Need

Holiday gathering, with feast and gifts, offered to guests of all ages

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will hold its annual restaurant-style Christmas Feast noon-2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, in its festively decorated dining hall, 535 E. Yanonali St.

A team of volunteers from Samarkand Retirement Community and Schipper Construction will serve meals to hundreds of men, women and children in need.

The Rescue Mission is in the midst of a 40,000-square-foot remodel, but contractors will break long enough to help serve all those who attend the holiday feast.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Women’s Auxiliary is organizing a Christmas gift distribution for all guests who attend. Auxiliary members will give gift bags to everyone. Without this event, many would not have any Christmas presents this year.

There will be two rooms set up with a selection of gift items, so guests will be able to shop and take what they need most. The Rescue Mission is still accepting new items such as sweatshirts, beanies, gloves and socks for this purpose.

“There are hundreds of hungry, hurting souls in Santa Barbara who have lost everything, can’t find a job, are enslaved by drugs or alcohol, or even find themselves homeless,” said Rolf Geyling, president of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

“Nothing is as rewarding this special season as seeing our community’s most vulnerable find the food, help, and holiday hope they need at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission,” he said.

— Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.