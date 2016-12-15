Rescue Mission Preparing Christmas Feast for Those in Need

A team of volunteers from the community will serve meals to hundreds of men, women and children in need when the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission holds its annual restaurant-style Christmas Feast from noon-2 p.m. Dec. 23 in the Mission's festive, decorated dining hall, 535 E. Yanonali St.



The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Women’s Auxiliary is organizing a gift distribution that will take place in the parking lot. Auxiliary members will give gift bags to everyone who comes. Without this event, many recipients would not have any Christmas presents this year.

Tables will be set up in the parking lot with a selection of gift items, so guests can take what they need most. The Mission is still accepting new items such as sweatshirts, beanies, gloves and socks for gift purposes.

“There are hundreds of hungry, hurting souls in Santa Barbara who have lost everything, can’t find a job, are enslaved by drugs or alcohol, or even find themselves homeless,” said Rolf Geyling, president of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

“Nothing is as rewarding this special season as seeing our community’s most vulnerable find the food, help, and holiday hope they need at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission,” Geyling said.

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is a 501(c)(3) organization has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for 51 years, providing emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted. With 80 beds for men and 20 for women and children, it is the only emergency shelter that is open 365 nights of the year from Santa Maria to Ventura.

In 2015, the Mission provided 145,078 meals and 54,239 safe nights of shelter for individuals with no place else to turn. The Mission receives no government funding.

— Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.