Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:49 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Rescue Mission Preparing Christmas Feast for Those in Need

Mission Women's Auxiliary will play Santa with presents for all

Women’s Auxiliary members: Trish Geyling, left, Pamela Gilbert, Joy Van Wickle, Elaine Rottman, Sharon Wilson, Dianne Davis, Kirsten, Reece Walters.
Women’s Auxiliary members: Trish Geyling, left, Pamela Gilbert, Joy Van Wickle, Elaine Rottman, Sharon Wilson, Dianne Davis, Kirsten, Reece Walters.   (Dale Weber)
By Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission | December 15, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

A team of volunteers from the community will serve meals to hundreds of men, women and children in need when the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission holds its annual restaurant-style Christmas Feast from noon-2 p.m. Dec. 23 in the Mission's festive, decorated dining hall, 535 E. Yanonali St.
 
The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Women’s Auxiliary is organizing a gift distribution that will take place in the parking lot. Auxiliary members will give gift bags to everyone who comes. Without this event, many recipients would not have any Christmas presents this year.

Tables will be set up in the parking lot with a selection of gift items, so guests can take what they need most. The Mission is still accepting new items such as sweatshirts, beanies, gloves and socks for gift purposes.    

“There are hundreds of hungry, hurting souls in Santa Barbara who have lost everything, can’t find a job, are enslaved by drugs or alcohol, or even find themselves homeless,” said Rolf Geyling, president of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

“Nothing is as rewarding this special season as seeing our community’s most vulnerable find the food, help, and holiday hope they need at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission,” Geyling said.

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is a 501(c)(3) organization has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for 51 years, providing emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted. With 80 beds for men and 20 for women and children, it is the only emergency shelter that is open 365 nights of the year from Santa Maria to Ventura.

In 2015, the Mission provided 145,078 meals and 54,239 safe nights of shelter for individuals with no place else to turn. The Mission receives no government funding.

— Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 