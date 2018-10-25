Rescue Mission to Graduate 15 in Tribute to Recovery Ceremony

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will hold its final Tribute to Recovery graduation ceremony of the year, 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Community Covenant Church, 5070 Cathedral Oaks Road, Goleta.

Fifteen men and women will receive their certificates of completion from the life-changing 12-month, state-certified residential drug and alcohol treatment program. These individuals will join some 800 recovery program graduates since 1997.

“We will do all we can to help the men and women in our program discover a new way of life, to move away from addictions, and become the people God designed them to be,” said Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission.

“Over time, as our residents work on themselves, their true personalities emerge — and that’s the day lives are turned around,” he said.

The Rescue Mission is certified by the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs, the highest level of distinction given to non-medical treatment facilities.

Graduates from the mission are restored to health and productivity and reenter society as responsible, committed parents and citizens.

The public can join the celebration and hear the graduates share their personal and moving testimonies of recovery.

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, a 501(c)(3) organization has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for 52 years. It is the only emergency shelter open 365 nights of the year from Santa Maria to Ventura. The Mission receives no government funding.

For more information, contact Rebecca M. Weber, 805-966-1316 ext. 105 or visit www.sbrm.org.

— Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.