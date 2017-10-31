Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 5:37 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Rescue Mission to Hold Recovery Graduation Ceremony

Living Faith Church will host the Rescue Mission graduation and reception.
Living Faith Church will host the Rescue Mission graduation and reception. (Santa Barbara Rescue Mission)
By Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission | October 31, 2017 | 2:07 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will hold its fall and final graduation ceremony for 2017 at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Living Faith Church, 4597 Hollister Ave.

There will be 14 men and women who will walk the stage to receive their certificates of completion from the life-changing 12-month, state-certified residential drug and alcohol treatment program. They will join 723 recovery program graduates since 1997.

The public is invited to attend the celebration and hear the graduates share their personal and moving testimonies of recovery.

“Last year, 44 men and women graduated from our program," said Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission. "The good news is, 100 percent of those graduates were already employed when they stepped off the stage.

"These are people who only months earlier had little or nothing to live for. Now they have moved out into society as changed people, equipped and ready to take on life’s challenges,” Geyling said.

The Rescue Mission is certified by the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs, the highest level of distinction given to non-medical treatment facilities.

Rescue Mission graduates are restored to health and productivity and reenter society as responsible, committed parents and citizens.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, a 501(c)(3) organization has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for 52 years, providing emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted.

With 80 beds for men and 20 for women, it is the only emergency shelter open 365 nights of the year from Santa Maria to Ventura.

— Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 