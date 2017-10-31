Rescue Mission to Hold Recovery Graduation Ceremony

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will hold its fall and final graduation ceremony for 2017 at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Living Faith Church, 4597 Hollister Ave.

There will be 14 men and women who will walk the stage to receive their certificates of completion from the life-changing 12-month, state-certified residential drug and alcohol treatment program. They will join 723 recovery program graduates since 1997.

The public is invited to attend the celebration and hear the graduates share their personal and moving testimonies of recovery.

“Last year, 44 men and women graduated from our program," said Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission. "The good news is, 100 percent of those graduates were already employed when they stepped off the stage.

"These are people who only months earlier had little or nothing to live for. Now they have moved out into society as changed people, equipped and ready to take on life’s challenges,” Geyling said.

The Rescue Mission is certified by the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs, the highest level of distinction given to non-medical treatment facilities.

Rescue Mission graduates are restored to health and productivity and reenter society as responsible, committed parents and citizens.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, a 501(c)(3) organization has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for 52 years, providing emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted.

With 80 beds for men and 20 for women, it is the only emergency shelter open 365 nights of the year from Santa Maria to Ventura.

— Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.