Rescue Mission to Hold ‘Tribute to Recovery’ Graduation Ceremony

Graduates will share their moving personal stories with audience memebers

There have been 723 recovery program graduates since 1997.
By Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission | July 11, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Eleven men and women will walk the stage to receive their certificates of completion during the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission's summer graduation ceremony at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 3721 Modoc Road.

The graduates, who have finished the Rescue Mission's 12-month, state-certified residential drug and alcohol-treatment program, will be joining 723 recovery program graduates since 1997.

“Those who come to us in complete desperation not only find hope and help here, but they’re blessed with the level of caring they find here," said Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission.

"I think that’s because we’re fortunate to be the right place at the right time for so many broken lives,” he said.

The Rescue Mission is certified by the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs, the highest level of distinction given to non-medical treatment facilities.

Graduates are restored to health and productivity and reenter society as responsible, committed parents and citizens, the Rescue Mission said.

The public is invited to join the celebration and hear the men and women share their personal and moving testimonies of recovery.

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is a 501(c)(3) organization has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for 52 years, providing emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted.

With 80 beds for men and 20 for women, the emergency shelter is open 365 nights of the year from Santa Maria to Ventura. In 2016, the Mission provided 143,051 meals and 51,627 safe nights of shelter for individuals with no place else to turn.

The mission's 12-month residential recovery program aims to bring individuals from decades of addiction, institutionalization, and homelessness back to sobriety, health and wholeness. The mission receives no government funding.

— Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

 
