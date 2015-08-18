Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:08 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Rescue Mission to Honor Local Philanthropist at ‘Rock Around the Bayou’ Event

By Rebecca Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission | August 18, 2015 | 10:51 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s 14th annual fundraiser will be held at the Rancho Dos Pueblos estate on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m.  

This year the organization will celebrate 50 years of service to the Santa Barbara Community with their 1950s themed event "Rock Around the Bayou."  

Guests will select gifts from the souped-up Super Silent Auction, dine on an all-American cuisine presented by Lorraine Lim Catering and enjoy the music of Elvis Presley performed by James Kruk.  

This year Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation, will be honored with the Léni Fé Bland Award.

Gallo will be recognized for his concern and advocacy for those who struggle and the important role he often plays in ensuring that philanthropic resources are appropriately stewarded and invested for the maximum benefit to the Santa Barbara Community. His leadership furthers the work of vital organizations like the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.     

Ron Gallo

The funds raised at this event make it possible for the Mission to offer a successful 12-month residential recovery program, as well as provide for homeless guests. 

Last year, the Bayou event raised over $400,000 to assist people seeking recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.  

The Mission has helped over 630 people achieve recovery in the last 18 years.

Rolf Geyling, the Rescue Mission president, said “While only 21 percent of those completing treatment programs nationally maintain their sobriety beyond five years, we are proud that 55 percent of our graduates remain in recovery over this same time period."

For more information or to buy tickets, which cost $150, please call the Rescue Mission at 805.966.1316 x105.

About Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

Established in 1965, this 501(c)(3) organization brings physical, emotional, educational and spiritual resources to individuals and families in need.

It is the only organization between Oxnard and Santa Maria that provides hot meals and overnight accommodations to homeless guests 365 days of the year.  

The Rescue Mission offers men’s and women’s 12-month residential recovery, outpatient treatment, family support, relapse prevention, men’s sober living, academic instruction and job skills training.  

Its residential drug and alcohol program has won regional and national recognition for its extraordinary effectiveness. The Mission receives no government funding.

— Rebecca Weber is the director of communications and constituent relations for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

 
