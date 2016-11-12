Rescue Mission to Serve Up Thanksgiving Dinner With All Trimmings

Volunteers ready to wait on more than 300 men, women and children in need

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will hold its annual Thanksgiving Feast from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The Mission and a team of volunteers will be prepared to serve more than 300 meals to men, women and children in need.

The Thanksgiving dinner will include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, pie and all the trimmings. Guests will be served restaurant-style while volunteers wait on them hand and foot. This celebration will be held in the Rescue Mission’s decorated dining hall, 535 E. Yanonali St.



Last year, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission provided hundreds of meals on Thanksgiving alone, with more than 10,000 served to the hungry and homeless through Christmas and New Year’s Day.



“There are hundreds of hungry, hurting souls in Santa Barbara who have lost everything, can’t find a job, are enslaved by drugs or alcohol, or even find themselves homeless," said Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission.

"For them, the holidays can be the hardest time of year, with no family of their own, or place to call home,” he said.



The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, a 501(c)(3), has served Santa Barbara county and city for 50 years, providing emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted.

With 80 beds for men and 20 for women, it is the only emergency shelter open 365 nights of the year from Santa Maria to Ventura.

In 2015, the Mission provided 145,078 meals and 54,239 safe nights of shelter for individuals with no place else to turn.

— Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.