Rescue Mission to Celebrate Its Newest Graduates with ‘Tribute to Recovery’ Ceremony

Advice

At 5 p.m. Saturday, July 11, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will honor the accomplishments of nine men and four women graduating from the 12-month residential drug and alcohol treatment program.

These individuals are just the latest of more than 640 graduates since 1997 that have completed the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s program and become productive citizens of our community.

In contrast to national statistics that show only 21 percent of those who complete addiction recovery programs not returning to dependency within five years, more than 55 percent of the Rescue Mission’s graduates maintain recovery over this same time period.

Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission, stated, “Men and women once crushed by circumstances and addictions have worked toward recovery, renewal and real life change at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission!”

The public is invited to come and hear the men and women share their personal stories of recovery.

The ceremony will be hosted by Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Road in Santa Barbara.

— Rebecca Weber is the communications director for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.