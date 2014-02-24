Rescue Mission to Hold ‘Tribute to Recovery’ Graduation Ceremony

At 5 p.m. Saturday, March 8, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will honor the accomplishments of 12 men and four women graduating from the 12-month residential drug and alcohol treatment program.

These individuals are just the latest of more than 423 graduates since 2000 who have completed the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission's program and become productive citizens of the community.

In contrast to national statistics that show only 21 percent of those who complete addiction recovery programs not returning to dependency within five years, more than 59 percent of the Rescue Mission's graduates maintain recovery over this same time period.

"It's working and continues to work long after our graduates leave and return to productive lives in Santa Barbara and beyond," said Rolf Geyling, president of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. "We know — we keep up with them, and their success rate is more than double the national average."

The public is invited to come and hear the men and women share their personal stories of recovery. The ceremony will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 736 W. Islay St. in Santa Barbara.

— Rebecca Weber is the director of communications for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.