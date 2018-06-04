Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:48 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Rescued After Falling 60-70 Feet Down Well in Santa Barbara

Accident occurred on 2600 block of Puesta Del Sol Road in the Mission Canyon area

Santa Barbara firefighters rescue man who fell in well.

Santa Barbara County Fire personnel set up a tripod to help hoist a man who fell down a well on the 2600 block of Puesta Del Sol Road near Santa Barbara. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

< 3082 > of 6
Santa Barbara firefighters rescue man who fell in well.

Santa Barbara County Fire personnel respond to a well rescue Wednesday afternoon on the 2600 block of Puesta Del Sol Road. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

< 3084 > of 6
Santa Barbara firefighters rescue man who fell in well.

A 40-year-old man fell down an abandoned well when the cover broke Wednesday afternoon, leading to a rescue coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. (Dave Zaniboni / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

< 3083 > of 6
Rescuers lower a firefighter to harness the patient and lift him out of the well.

Rescuers lower a firefighter to harness the patient and lift him out of the well. (Dave Zaniboni / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

< 3085 > of 6
Rescuers lower a firefighter to harness the patient and lift him out of the well.

Rescuers lower a firefighter to harness the patient and lift him out of the well. (Dave Zaniboni / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

< 3086 > of 6
Rescuers lower a firefighter to harness the patient and lift him out of the well.

Rescuers lower a firefighter to harness the patient and lift him out of the well. (Dave Zaniboni / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

< 3087 > of 6
 
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 4:38 p.m. | April 4, 2018 | 3:39 p.m.

Santa Barbara-area fire personnel rescued a man who fell 60-70 feet down an abandoned well Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The county Fire Department and Santa Barbara City Fire Department and their Urban Search and Rescue teams responded to the 2600 block of Puesta Del Sol Road in the Mission Canyon area, near the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, at about 3:10 p.m. 

A 40-year-old man was doing yard work while standing on the cover of a narrow, abandoned water well and the cover broke, sending him plummeting down approximately 60-70 feet, county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

The man was injured in the fall, but was conscious and talking to firefighters as they prepared a rescue, Zaniboni said. 

Responders lowered a firefighter to the patient, harnessed the man and brought him back up in the confined-space rescue, Zaniboni said.

By 4:30 p.m., the man had been rescued from the well and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries, he said. 

The California Highway Patrol shut down adjacent streets to block incoming traffic during the rescue. 

Initial emergency radio traffic indicated the fall was 80-100 feet down a well and that the man had a broken leg. 

No further details were available.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara firefighters rescue man who fell in well. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County Fire personnel respond to a well rescue Wednesday afternoon on the 2600 block of Puesta Del Sol Road.  (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 