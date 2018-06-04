Man Rescued After Falling 60-70 Feet Down Well in Santa Barbara

Accident occurred on 2600 block of Puesta Del Sol Road in the Mission Canyon area

Rescuers lower a firefighter to harness the patient and lift him out of the well. (Dave Zaniboni / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

A 40-year-old man fell down an abandoned well when the cover broke Wednesday afternoon, leading to a rescue coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. (Dave Zaniboni / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Santa Barbara County Fire personnel respond to a well rescue Wednesday afternoon on the 2600 block of Puesta Del Sol Road. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara County Fire personnel set up a tripod to help hoist a man who fell down a well on the 2600 block of Puesta Del Sol Road near Santa Barbara. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara-area fire personnel rescued a man who fell 60-70 feet down an abandoned well Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The county Fire Department and Santa Barbara City Fire Department and their Urban Search and Rescue teams responded to the 2600 block of Puesta Del Sol Road in the Mission Canyon area, near the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, at about 3:10 p.m.

A 40-year-old man was doing yard work while standing on the cover of a narrow, abandoned water well and the cover broke, sending him plummeting down approximately 60-70 feet, county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The man was injured in the fall, but was conscious and talking to firefighters as they prepared a rescue, Zaniboni said.

Responders lowered a firefighter to the patient, harnessed the man and brought him back up in the confined-space rescue, Zaniboni said.

By 4:30 p.m., the man had been rescued from the well and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries, he said.

The California Highway Patrol shut down adjacent streets to block incoming traffic during the rescue.

Initial emergency radio traffic indicated the fall was 80-100 feet down a well and that the man had a broken leg.

No further details were available.

