Man Rescued After Falling 60-70 Feet Down Well in Santa Barbara

A 40-year-old man fell down an abandoned well when the cover broke Wednesday afternoon, leading to a rescue coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. (Dave Zaniboni / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
A 40-year-old man fell down an abandoned well when the cover broke Wednesday afternoon, leading to a rescue coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. (Dave Zaniboni / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
A 40-year-old man was doing yard work while standing on the cover of a narrow, abandoned water well and the cover broke, sending him plummeting down approximately 60-70 feet, county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.
The man was injured in the fall, but was conscious and talking to firefighters as they prepared a rescue, Zaniboni said.
Responders lowered a firefighter to the patient, harnessed the man and brought him back up in the confined-space rescue, Zaniboni said.
By 4:30 p.m., the man had been rescued from the well and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries, he said.
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
×
Payment Information
You are purchasing:
Payment Method
Pay by Credit Card:
Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:
Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.