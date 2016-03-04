Rescue Swimmers Aid Surfer in Distress Off Isla Vista

No injuries reported as Santa Barbara County firefighters help novice who got caught in big waves

A novice surfer who apparently was not prepared for larger-than-normal surf was rescued Friday evening off the coast of Isla Vista.

A Santa Barbara County Fire Department water-rescue team was called out at about 5:45 p.m. to the beach off the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Two rescue swimmers with paddle boards went into the water to assist the surfer, who was not wearing a wetsuit and appeared to be in distress, Zaniboni said.

The surfer, whose name was not released, was helped to shore and was not injured.

“He was just embarrassed and walked home,” Zaniboni said.

